Prioritise health like social media – Adumike tells Gen Z

By Chioma Obinna

As the saying goes, “Health is wealth.” This is a reminder brought to life once more as Nigerians have been urged to prioritise their health through regular medical check-ups rather than waiting to fall ill before seeking care.

The call was made by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Everhale Living Company, Mr. Johnson Onyed Kachukwu Adumike, during the maiden edition of the Wellness Expo and official launch in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Adumike said the idea for Everhale was born from his personal experience with a health crisis that could have been avoided through early intervention.

“Too many people wait for sickness to knock before paying attention to their health. Everhale is here to change that mindset. We are creating a hub that accommodates a 500-bed wellness clinic, research labs, a diagnostic centre, and residential medical tourism. It will also support local innovation in African natural medicine.”

He disclosed that the facility will empower African researchers, manufacturers, and healers to process, refine, and brand their health solutions in line with global standards.

“Our goal is to help African local manufacturers access world-class GMP-compliant facilities to improve production quality, branding, and global appeal. Poor packaging should not be a barrier to global recognition,” he added.

Adumike also addressed younger Nigerians, particularly the Gen Z population, urging them to give the same attention to their health as they do to data and social media.

“Invest in wellness products that will keep your body healthy. Spend on your body the way you spend on your gadgets and apps,” he advised.

Calling for collaboration and investment, Adumike stated that while Everhale may not have all the answers, it represents a new wave of thinking about health and wellness in Africa.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and Founder of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, emphasised the importance of knowledge in living a meaningful life.

“Instincts will teach you how to survive, but only knowledge will teach you how to live successfully. Never throw away knowledge,” Maduka cautioned.

He described the launch as more than a corporate unveiling, but the introduction of a transformational health movement in Africa.

The General Manager, Everhale, Mr. Sotade Olayinka, called for greater confidence in African traditional medicine and announced the company’s plans to establish the first African natural medicine laboratory.

“The lab will give local industries across Africa the opportunity to clinically and scientifically test their products, aligning with global standards,” he said.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also weighed in, noting that wellness is a lifelong discipline, particularly for the aging population.

“Wellness is about prevention. The ABCs are: Activity, ‘prevention is better than cure,’ and ‘prevention is cheaper than cure.’ We must watch our diet, rest, exercise, and undergo regular medical checks,” Obasanjo advised.

Discussions during the expo highlighted the importance of integrating pharmaceutical and nutraceutical approaches to healing, rather than placing one above the other.

Experts agree that diet, exercise, mental well-being, and daily habits must align to achieve optimal health.

Key strategies recommended for a healthier lifestyle include staying informed, setting realistic goals, creating support systems, identifying stress triggers, and practicing mindfulness.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the architectural model for the Everhale Wellness City – a landmark 2027 project. The facility will focus on African digestive alternatives and natural medicine plants, to revolutionise wellness across the continent.