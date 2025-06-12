President Tinubu confers national honour on Vanguard Publisher, Sam Amuka

President Bola Tinubu confers nationa honour on Uncle Sam Amuka, Veteran journalist and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on veteran journalist and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, in recognition of his lifetime contributions to journalism and national development.

Announcing the honour during his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, Tinubu praised the nonagenarian media icon for remaining steadfast in his calling.

“Additionally, I confer the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13,” the President said.

The announcement was met with applause from dignitaries and lawmakers present at the joint sitting, as many lauded Amuka’s role in shaping Nigeria’s media landscape over the past decades.

In addition to Amuka, President Tinubu also announced a series of national honours to both living and deceased figures who played significant roles in the fight for democracy, particularly those connected to the June 12 struggle.

A notable posthumous honour was awarded to Kudirat Abiola, wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola, who was assassinated for her role in championing the democratic cause during military rule. She received the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

“I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle,” Tinubu declared.

Others honoured posthumously include former Chief of Staff, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof.

Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Pa Alfred Rewane (CFR), and Bagauda Kaltho (OON), among others who were lauded for their courage and commitment to democratic ideals.

Living honourees included Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), activist-lawyer Femi Falana, SAN (CON), and prominent journalists like Kunle Ajibade (OON), Nosa Igiebor (OON), and Dapo Olorunyomi (OON).

President Tinubu said the honours were a tribute to those who sacrificed for Nigeria’s democracy, adding that recognising their legacy was vital to preserving the nation’s democratic journey.

“Their legacies shall never be forgotten,” he said.

Vanguard News