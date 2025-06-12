Presidency apologises for including Fasoranti, Madunagu in posthumous honours category

Bayo Onanuga

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency has apologised for including the name of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu under posthumous Democracy Day National Honours list.

The Presidency, in a statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the two honourees are still alive and shouldn’t have appeared in the posthumous category.

The statement read: “During his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly earlier today, President Bola Tinubu announced a list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included.

“Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms. We appreciate your understanding.”