Power outage: Protest erupts in Delta Community as youths demand step down of IPP

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – PROTEST, Monday, erupted in Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, as hundreds of youths of the Ndokwa nation, demanded the step-down of the Independent Power Plant, Okpai, to provide electricity to their communities.

The youths who barricaded the Kwale axis of the Ughelli-Asaba expressway lamented years of power outage in Kwale and other communities of the Ndokwa nation.

The protesters who chanted songs of grievances and displayed placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Light Up Ndokwa Nation’, ‘Electricity in Ndokwa land; enough is enough: Nepa no, IPP yes’ among others disrupted vehicular movement for several hours as travellers were caught in the gridlock.

The youths who were dispersed with tear gas by police officers at about 9 am later regrouped and continued with the protest.

One of the protesters, Mr. Enubuzor, lamented that the Independent Power Plant, Okpai had been supplying electricity to over nine states while the host communities had been in darkness for over a decade.

He said: “It is painful that we have something that can generate electricity for us but we are suffering. Our people are tired of buying fuel to power our generators.

“Most of our leaders are not living with us here to know what we are experiencing. If you look around, there is gas flaring everywhere, and at night, we cannot sleep because of the heat.

“What we are saying is that the leaders should give electricity to Ndokwa. Let them light up Ndokwa so that we can benefit from the IPP.”

Reacting to the protest, the Publicity Secretary of the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, the apex social cultural organisation of the Ndokwa nation said the union “is not against the protest, but it is the timing that we are against

He said the union had on Sunday set up a standing committee on the step down of power.

He said the union wants to interface with the “protesters which government is already responding to fast-track the step-down of the IPP.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer of the State command Mr. Bright Edafe said it was not wrong to shoot teargas in a protest that is violent.

“Any protest that people will go and block the highway and burn tire is no longer peaceful. They were burning tires and stoning vehicles.

Recall that the Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr.

Possible Ajede, had last week announced that communities in the Ndokwa Nation that had been without electricity supply would soon be reconnected to the national grid.

He disclosed that over 80 percent of the materials required for reconnection had been released to contractors, who he said had been given a two-week deadline to complete the project.

Ajede who was joined at a press briefing by Chairman, Ndokwa West, Chief Godday Obi Nzete, and Ndokwa East Chairman, Chief Vincent Osilonya, expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori, for responding swiftly to the concerns of Ndokwa communities.

He described Oborevwwori as a listening governor, saying “When we came complaining, we didn’t expect such swift action, and we thank him on behalf of Ndokwa Nation.”