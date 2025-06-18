Poroye’s appointment as Chairman of OSOPADEC, was super-right – Obazuaye

Aiyedatiwa

Former Chairman of Ilaje Oil & Gas Producing Communities of Ondo State, Otunba Sam Kokor Obazuaye, has described Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s appointment of Prince Olabiyi Olaleye Poroye, as Executive Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, as super-right and a square peg in a square hole.

Obazuaye, a Chieftain of APC and a grassroots developer, in a statement issued on behalf of Ilajes in the state, thanked the governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for appointing “a competent and experienced hand in the person of Prince Olabiyi Olaleye Poroye, to manage and administer the affairs of OSOPADEC.”

The Ilaje leader, posited that beyond Prince Poroye’s roots, lies a wealth of experience in public service, political organisation, youth mentorship, and community development that sets him apart as one of the most prepared individuals to ever take the helm at OSOPADEC.

According to Obazuaye, Prince Biyi Poroye has built a name as a grassroots politician, mobiliser, and voice for the marginalized, particularly in the riverine regions of Ondo state.

He added: “As ex- Special Adviser on Political Matters, Prince Poroye established remarkable tact in bridging government and communities, particularly during politically edgy periods. Prince Poroye, was pivotal in stabilising youth relations across volatile communities and pushing for appointments as well as policies that favoured the Southern Senatorial District.

“As a renowned Political Strategist, he has played key roles in political campaigns across multiple election cycles in Ondo State. Prince Poroye mastery of the grassroots and ability to stimulate support, has made him a standout figure in political circles.

“Over the years, Prince Poroye has initiated and supported skills acquisition programmes, education scholarships, and empowerment schemes, particularly for young people in Ilaje, Ese-Odo, and beyond. Several young professionals and artisans trace their emergence to his personal intervention or recommendation.

“During communal conflicts in the past, particularly those involving leadership tussles and inter-village disputes, Prince Poroye, often served as mediator, restoring peace through engagement with elders, youth leaders and traditional institutions.

“He was known to be outspoken on issues of environmental degradation, oil spillage, and the marginalisation of oil-producing communities.”