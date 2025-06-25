Popular American actor, Joe Marinelli dies of stomach cancer at 68

Joe Marinelli, the popular American actor known for his roles in The Morning Show and several other television series, has died.

He passed away last Sunday at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with throat and stomach cancer.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Jean Marinelli, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the announcement, tributes have poured in from friends and colleagues in the industry. Mark Duplass, who worked alongside Marinelli on The Morning Show, expressed his grief, saying:

“We have lost a great one. Joe Marinelli lived in the rare air.

“He was a generous performer, beautiful human, wide-eyed positivist. I will miss him dearly. I will try to live my life a bit more like his. We all should.”

Marinelli’s legacy as a beloved actor and cherished colleague continues to be remembered fondly across Hollywood.