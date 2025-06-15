Video: Pope Leo decries killing of 200 in Benue, prays for peace in Nigeria

Pope Leo XIV

By John Alechenu



The Roman Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, has led prayers for victims of the massacre of innocent souls particularly in rural Christian communities in Nigeria’s Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

This was contained on the X handle of the Vatican News under the caption: “Pope Leo prays for the victims of a ‘terrible massacre’ in Benue State, Nigeria.

Around 200 people were “brutally killed” in Yelwata, in the Guma Local Government Area on the night of the 13th/14th June, the Pope said, most of them internally displaced persons “sheltered by the… pic.twitter.com/gOZw8Ny0L2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 15, 2025

The news item read in part: “Around 200 people were ‘brutally killed’ in Yelwata, in the Guma Local Government Area on the night of the 13th/14th June, the Pope said, most of them internally displaced persons “sheltered by the local Catholic mission”.

“Speaking just before delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer, the Pope prayed for ‘security, justice, and peace’ in Nigeria, adding that he was thinking in particular of the ‘rural Christian communities of the Benue State who have been relentless victims of violence”.

“Responding to the attack, Amnesty International Nigeria on Saturday called on Nigerian authorities to ‘immediately end the almost daily bloodshed in Benue State and bring the actual perpetrators to Justice”.

