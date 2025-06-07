Politicians, VIPs, others compete for recognition in Abia as INEC boss buries mum

Kenneth Ukeagu

By Steve Oko

Political heavyweights, Very Important Personalities (VIPs), captains of industries and eminent personalities, on Saturday, competed for recognition in Umuahia, Abia State capital, as the National Commissioner representing South East at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Kenneth Ukeagu, buried his late mother, Mr Chinyere Ukaegbu, in grand style.

No fewer than four state governors, plus national and state Houses of Assembly members from across the country, showed up at the glamorous event that could simply pass for the convergence of the high and mighty in society.

Some of the governors present at the heavily attended ceremony were Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu State; his Taraba State counterpart, Agbu Kafas; and the host governor, Dr Alex Otti.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru, were represented by their deputies – Chinyere Ekomaru and Patricia Obila, respectively.

Other political eggheads at the ceremony were the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senator Osita Izunaso; former Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Dr Uche Ogah; and business mogul James Ume (Ike Abam).

Several other political heavyweights cutting across different political parties from different geopolitical zones also competed for recognition at the event.

Similarly, INEC officials, including Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from different states, plus friends and associates of the members of the bereaved family, were at the event in their numbers.

In a funeral service at the Umuahia Township stadium, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, Pastor David Oyedepo, represented by Pastor David Bamiloye, highlighted the blessedness of living an impactful life.

The cleric who spoke on the theme You need this God” stressed that everyone needs God to be able to achieve purpose and fulfil destiny.

According to him, “God is all you need to get all your needs,” stressing that without God’s grace, human efforts alone are futile.

He described the deceased as a virtuous woman who spent all her life seeking the welfare of others.

“Her life keeps reflecting a memory of blessedness not just in her family but in society,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said that the deceased positively impacted so many lives, especially the women in her community, to whom she dedicated her gratuities to support.

He condoled with the bereaved family and urged them to sustain the philanthropic legacies of their late mother.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Gov. Otti said the late Madam Ukeagu lived an impactful and legendary life.

He commiserated with the family and encouraged them to take after their late mother, who had made indelible imprints on the sands of time.

Meanwhile, Dr Kenneth Ukeagu thanked all those who came to identify with the family at their trying moment, describing the mother’s demise as a big wound on the family.

The late Chinyere Ukeagu died at the age of 75.