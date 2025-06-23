Police urge Anambra residents to expose criminals

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has urged residents of the state to expose criminals among them to maintain law and order, prevent crimes and ensure public safety.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made the call in a statement in Awka on Monday.



Ikenga said that the state’s Joint Security Force had already stepped up surveillance and patrols to nip in the bud any untoward situation.



“Following the recent security assessment, the Anambra State Police Command has reiterated the importance of community participation in maintaining security and preventing crimes.



“Consequently, the State Police Command urges residents not to be discouraged but to remain vigilant and cooperative with the security agencies in exposing unrepentant criminals in the state.



“By doing so, residents can play a crucial role in helping the police to maintain law and order, prevent crimes, and ensure public safety,” Ikenga said.



He enjoined members of the public to call the command’s control room phone number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002 for a prompt response to any emergency or breach of peace.



The police spokesman also said that the “NPF Rescue Me App” was available for free download on both Android and iOS devices for Android and iPhone users, respectively, for help.



He further said that the public could call the various Area Commanders or Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in their areas for help.

