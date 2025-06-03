Police rescue abducted Nasarawa monarch

The Nigeria Police Force

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command, in collaboration with other security operatives, has rescued the traditional ruler who was abducted from his palace in Dari, Kokona Local Government Area, on May 28 by suspected bandits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the Sangarin Dari, who was kidnapped on May 28, 2025, was successfully rescued unhurt around 9:00 p.m. on June 2, 2025.

“The rescue operation took place in the Panwasa Mountains, Mada Station, following sustained pressure from the Command’s search and rescue team,” the statement read.

The monarch has been taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and has since been reunited with his family.

The police further assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the public for their support and timely information, which greatly aided the rescue operation.

He also commended the efforts and collaboration of other security agencies and local vigilante groups, whose support was instrumental to the mission’s success.