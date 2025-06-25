Police rescue 2 alleged kidnapped victims in Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force

The Oyo Police Command says it has successfully rescued two sales girls, allegedly kidnapped in the evening of June 18 from an agro vet shop in Ilero, Kajola Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Osifeso added that the girls “were located and safely rescued unharmed on Tuesday”.

He explained that the success was achieved, following a swift and coordinated operation by the intelligence and tactical assets of the command, in concert with local hunters and vigilantes.

“Upon their rescue, the girls underwent a thorough medical examination to ensure their health and well-being and have since reunited with their families.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved in the heinous act,” he added.

Osifeso advised residents to remain alert and report suspicious activities to the police.

He restated the command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all the residents.