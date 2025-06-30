Police rescue 12 stolen children in Imo, arrest suspected trafficker

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has successfully rescued 12 children suspected to have been stolen and arrested a woman believed to be involved in a child trafficking syndicate.

The Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed in a statement on Sunday night that the arrest was made on June 20, 2025, following an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation along the Owerri-Aba Expressway. The operation led to the apprehension of Ann Ngozi Enyenwa, 42, a native of Umudim Ohekelem in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.

According to the police, Enyenwa was found in possession of several children whose physical appearance raised suspicions. Further investigation by the IGP X-Squad Unit revealed that she was trafficking minors from Imo State to Aba in Abia State, where they were allegedly forced into street begging.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to trafficking the children and revealed that proceeds from their street begging were allegedly remitted to Shalom Motherless Babies Home in Okenyi, Eche LGA, Rivers State, where she claimed to work,” the statement read.

Twelve children between the ages of 5 and 13 were rescued during the operation. They were identified as:

Chinyere Nnaralaeze (10)

Favour Madufor (13)

Ugochi Pius (13)

Ifeanyi Pius (9)

Favour Timothy (10)

Solomon Ihechi Chinuike (7)

Chinaza Madufor (10)

Nneoma Timothy (9)

Promise Maduenyenwa (5)

Gospel Chibuike (9)

Chinonso Paul (10)

All the children are reportedly from various communities within Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State.

The rescued children are currently in protective custody, and the police are working with relevant agencies to trace their families and ensure proper reunification.

The Command has appealed to the public to provide any useful information that could help identify the children’s families or assist ongoing investigations.