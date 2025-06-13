Police rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Katsina, arrest 2 kidnappers in Delta

….intercept arms cache in Ozoro

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Headquarters on Friday announced that police operatives, in a coordinated effort with sister security agencies, successfully intercepted a kidnapping gang in Katsina State. Following a gun duel, 11 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

In a separate operation in Delta State, police operatives arrested a notorious kidnapping kingpin responsible for coordinating a cross-state syndicate operating across Delta, Rivers, Imo, and Enugu States.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the police also foiled an arms smuggling operation, recovering a significant cache of illegal weapons and ammunition in Delta State.

He said:

“In Katsina State, a major breakthrough was recorded on June 8, 2025, when a Joint Task Force comprising police and other security agencies foiled a kidnap attempt along the Danmusa–Mara Dangeza village road in Danmusa LGA. The team, while on patrol, engaged in a fierce gun battle with armed bandits attempting to flee with kidnapped victims. The operatives overpowered the criminals, who fled with gunshot wounds, and successfully rescued 11 victims without injuries.”

In Delta State, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Abubakar Hassan (30), a key suspect in a cross-state kidnapping ring. During interrogation, he confessed to leading several operations along the Ughelli–Ozoro axis and led police to his hideout in a forest in Ozoro. Recovered from the scene were two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, and thirty-two rounds of live ammunition. This operation follows the earlier arrest of three other members of his gang.

Similarly, Safer Highway Patrol officers intercepted a vehicle during routine stop-and-search duties along Ughelli Road. A search of the vehicle revealed one locally fabricated revolver pump-action single-barrel rifle and fifteen rounds of live cartridges. The driver, identified as Obi Ezekiel (38), was arrested at the scene.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved and urged all Commands to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against violent crime.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in ensuring that there is no safe haven for criminals within the borders of our dear nation,” he stated.