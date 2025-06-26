Police raid drug den, arrest six suspects in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

…Recover large quantity of banned substances in Oko community

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – The Anambra State Police Command has raided a suspected drug den in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, arresting six individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug activities.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, a significant quantity of banned substances was recovered during the operation. He emphasized that such drugs are often the driving force behind criminal activities across the state.

The raid, executed by operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad based in Enugwu-Ukwu, was part of a broader clampdown on crime in Oko and surrounding areas.

The arrested suspects were identified as Joseph Chukwura, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Ifeanyi Agbanari, Igwe Chineche, Mmadufor Chinecherem, Chibueze Chukwumankpam, and Mmadubom Uchenna, all aged between 24 and 35.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation. He noted that their statements are expected to shed light on recent violent incidents in Oko, including a disturbing case that resulted in multiple fatalities.

Ikenga expressed hope that the operation will not only curb the rising tide of criminality in the area but also lead to the dismantling of other criminal networks operating within the region.