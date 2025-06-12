Police order detention of three inspectors over alleged extortion in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has ordered the detention and orderly room trial of three police inspectors over the alleged extortion of an unsuspecting member of the public.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Ikioye Orutugu had condemned the conduct of some officers who, during a patrol in Awka, unlawfully accosted an unsuspecting member of the public, searched his phone, and extorted money from him.

According to the statement, the CP Anambra Command, Ikioye Orutugu, on June 11, ordered the detention of three police inspectors over an allegation of corruption.

“The CP further directed the immediate commencement of internal disciplinary proceedings of the force against the officers.

“The CP during interrogation of the officers frowned at the poor character exhibited when they accosted an unsuspecting member of the public during a security patrol, forcibly searched his phone and extorted money from the victim.”

Ikenga quoted the CP as reaffirming that the Nigeria Police Force remained a disciplined, transparent, responsible, responsive, and accountable institution that would never condone any form of abuse of office or unprofessional conduct.

“The CP noted that such anomalies, aside from negating the professional calling of the police, are unacceptable as they affect the entire execution of policies and directives.

“Your character will widen the trust gap between the citizens and the force,” the CP said. (NAN)