Police launch schools protection squad to tackle terrorism, banditry in schools

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — In a decisive move to enhance the safety of schools across Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force has launched the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), aimed at combating terrorism, banditry, and other security threats in educational institutions.

The initiative was unveiled at a stakeholders’ forum on school safety and the training of SPS operatives, held at the POWA Hall, Ikeja, Lagos. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), represented by AIG Adegoke Fayoade of Zone 2, emphasized the urgent need for collaboration between educational authorities, security agencies, and community leaders to fortify schools nationwide.

He warned that rising insecurity poses a significant threat to education, citing recent global data. “According to a Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) report, between 2020 and 2022, over 5,000 attacks on schools, students, and educators were recorded globally, affecting more than 22,000 individuals and disrupting education in 28 countries,” Fayoade stated.

He stressed that such incidents not only leave lasting psychological trauma but also hinder national development and the attainment of key Sustainable Development Goals.

“School insecurity is not just a breach of the right to education; it is a threat to global peace and human capital development,” he said. “Countries like Israel and the United States have demonstrated effective models combining law enforcement, innovation, and community engagement. Nigeria must follow suit.”

As part of the new SPS initiative, specially trained security personnel will work closely with school administrators and educators. The IGP also emphasized the use of modern technology in school surveillance, including CCTV, perimeter fencing, and drone monitoring, especially for schools in isolated or high-risk areas.

He directed all Commissioners of Police within the Zone to begin engaging stakeholders in their jurisdictions to implement measures that will guarantee the safety of schools.

In his welcome remarks, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Owohunwa Idowu, described the launch as timely and necessary, given the rising security challenges in schools.

“The theme of this forum, ‘Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,’ could not be more appropriate,” CP Idowu said. “Our schools must remain safe havens where learning thrives without fear.”

He explained that the SPS will be equipped with the skills and strategies to prevent and respond to school-related security threats. “This initiative goes beyond policing. It’s about building trust, fostering collaboration, and integrating the host communities, parents, and local leaders into our security framework,” he added.

The Nigeria Police reiterated that ensuring school safety is a shared responsibility and urged all stakeholders to work together to protect the educational future of the nation’s children.