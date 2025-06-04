Police Inspector arrested over forgery of detention order, false prosecution

An inspector of Police in Edo State, identified as Chris from the X-Squad, has been reportedly arrested and detained for allegedly forging an affidavit to remand 22-year-old Aibuedefe Igbinova Grace in correctional custody using the court.

By Ozioruva Aliu

An inspector of Police in Edo State, identified as Chris from the X-Squad, has been reportedly arrested and detained for allegedly forging an affidavit to remand 22-year-old Aibuedefe Igbinova Grace in correctional custody using the court.

In the affidavit, he also claimed that he had the consent of the complainant, who is the Commissioner of Police in the state. He claimed to be the officer who investigated the case of suspected armed robbery and swore to the affidavit that she should be remanded.

The bubble was said to have burst when Grace was taken to court to get an order remanding her, but her lawyer reportedly asked critical questions that the prosecution could not answer.

It was gathered that the presiding judge also asked some questions bordering on the issues raised, which ignited everyone’s curiosity and led to the discovery of alleged forgery.

As of this report, a source in the State Command of the Nigerian Police confirmed that the policeman had been arrested and would face an orderly room trial.

When contacted, the Police Public relations Officer, Moses Yamu, did not confirm or deny the issue but said he would find out and get back to the media.

Vanguard News