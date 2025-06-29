Police in Anambra detain suspect who masterminded friend’s kidnap

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra says its operatives have apprehended and detained a 24-year-old man, Muanaenye Chekwube, who allegedly masterminded the kidnap of his friend.



The command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Onitsha, the state’s commercial capital.



Ikenga noted that police operatives attached to Uli, in Onitsha, ,arrested the suspect on June 26.



According to him, investigation revealed that the suspect planned the kidnap and collected a ransom in dollars equivalent to N5.3 million with other members of his gang before the victim was released.



“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to having planned the kidnapping by luring his friend to escort him to see another friend.



“Chekwube and his criminal group allegedly abducted their friend and, to avoid suspicion pretended to have been kidnapped by the gang.



“He is now cooperating with the Police, providing information to help apprehend his accomplices, and will face prosecution on conclusion of the investigation,” he said.



The Police image maker assured the public that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives in the state.

Vanguard News