Police foil kidnap attempt, arrest suspect, recover weapons 

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled a planned abduction in the Abigi, headquarters of Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State

The command has also arrested a wanted serial kidnapper, Clement Elijah, who had been on the run since 2024.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The statement reads, “operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit apprehended Clement Elijah, a felon who had been on the run since 2024 in connection with a high-profile kidnapping incident at Ajelanwa village, Ogun State. Two of his accomplices were taken into custody at the time”.

“Elijah, who arrived Ibiade community on June 13, 2025, planned to abduct a prominent individual in Ago Village, Abigi, but his sinister mission was thwarted through timely collaboration between the police and vigilant residents”.

“Following a clearance operation on June 16, 2025, the gang’s armourer, Posi Friday, was apprehended with a pump-action rifle, one locally fabricated pistol and eight live cartridges cleverly concealed in a boom dpeaker were recovered from him”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the proactive efforts of Ibiade and Abigi communities.

He expressed deep appreciation for their sustained communication and support, which were pivotal in cracking the case.

In another development, operatives of the anti-cultism team arrested fourteen suspected cultists of two rival groups planning attacks over superiority on June 16, 2025.

The suspects were rounded up in Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele and Imaweje areas in Ijebu Ode as they assembled to mark their institution’s examinations signing out.

Further investigations are ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).