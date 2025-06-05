Police dismiss report of 200 people kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The Police Command in Kaduna State has denied a report circulating on social media about the alleged kidnapping of 150 to 200 individuals along the Abuja to Kaduna Highway.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, made the denial in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan described the report as entirely fabricated and without basis in fact.

He denied the kidnapping report, stating that there had been no recorded incident of kidnapping along the highway in the past two years.

According to him, the area is under constant surveillance and regular patrols by the police, military, and other security agencies to ensure safety.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, has warned individuals and media outlets against spreading false information, which could incite panic and disrupt public order.

“Those found responsible for sharing fabricated information may face questioning, investigation, and prosecution,” he warned.

Hassan said the command remained committed to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to only rely on verified and official sources of information.

“The state government, in collaboration with security forces, has been working to ensure safety and security for all residents,“ Hassan said. (NAN)