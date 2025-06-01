Police detain 3 suspected cultists, recover firearms

The suspects

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained three suspected cultists found in possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Owode-Ikorodu area of the state.



The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.



He said that the police apprehended the suspects after receiving information on their activities.



“The apprehension and recovery followed a credible tip-off, which led to a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation along the Owode-Ikorodu axis by one of the command’s tactical teams.



“During the operation, the suspects were found in possession of a locally made pistol and six live cartridges,” he said.



Hundeyin said that investigations revealed that they were active members of a cult group known for its involvement in violent crimes.



The image maker said that further investigation showed that the suspects played key roles in facilitating the movement and distribution of illegal firearms across various parts of the state, posing a serious threat to public safety.



According to him, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other wanted members of the group.



The spokesperson said that after the investigation’s conclusion, the suspects would be charged in court in accordance with due process and the rule of law.



He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism and criminality.



Hundeyin urged residents to support the police with timely information, as the command remains committed to maintaining peace across the state.

