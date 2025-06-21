Police deny fresh herdsmen attack in Benue community

The Police Command in Benue has dismissed claims of any attack on Wannue Town in Tarka Local Government Area on Friday night.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that social media users had earlier claimed that herdsmen attacked Wannue Town on Friday night.

Edet described the social media reports alleging herdsmen’s invasion in Wannue as entirely false and misleading.

She said no such attack occurred and urged the public to disregard the false claims being circulated online.

“On the evening of June 21, at about 8 p.m., the police received a report that one Aondohemba Yayough was shot dead along Akume Road, Wannue.

“A team of detectives was immediately deployed to the scene. Witnesses identified the attacker as Saater Aii, a known ex-convict.

“Local security operatives disarmed the suspect, but he escaped. Two other persons injured at the scene were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment.

“Police have recovered the AK-47 rifle used in the attack. Efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspect are ongoing.

“Members of the public are urged to ignore misinformation and rely only on verified sources. No herdsmen were reported in Wannue,” Edet added.