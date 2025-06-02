Police confirm one dead as rival cult groups clash in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Osun, on Monday, confirmed the death of one person during a clash between two rival cult groups in Oke Ola area of Osogbo on Sunday.

DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the Command’s Spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo that it took the intervention of the police to quell the upheaval.

“It was the police team that went to the scene of the incident that restored normalcy in the area.

“At the moment, we are on the trail of the culprits (the cult members), and they will be made to face the law when arrested,” he said.

Ojelabi urged residents of the state to always report any breach of the law or suspected criminal activities to the police promptly.

NAN learnt that a fracas ensued when some suspected members of a cult group in Osogbo, who were part of a masquerade’s procession, entered into the territory of a rival cult group.

An eyewitness said that the clash which occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday snowballed into a gun battle, and one of the cult members was shot in the head and died on the spot. (NAN)