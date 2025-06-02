Police confirm identity of woman found dead in Bayelsa hotel

The Nigeria Police Force

…Say Victim Was Not NYSC Member

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed that the woman found dead in a hotel in Igbogene, a suburb of Yenagoa Local Government Area, was a 22-year-old commercial sex worker, not a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as earlier speculated.

Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, clarified in a statement issued in Yenagoa that the deceased, identified as Miss Francisca Otu, hailed from Omubo community in Akwa Ibom State and resided in ‘Ashawo Quarters’ in Okarki, a neighboring town near Bayelsa.

The incident occurred last Saturday at a popular guest house in Igbogene, where the victim had lodged with an unidentified man, suspected to be an internet fraudster, commonly known as a ‘Yahoo boy’.

“A receptionist at the guest house reported that the young woman was found naked and lifeless in one of the rooms,” Mohammed said. “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from Igbogene Division led a team to the scene and evacuated the body.”

Mohammed further disclosed that the police have launched a forensic investigation to track and apprehend the suspect, who fled the scene.

The command is urging the public to provide any relevant information that could aid in the ongoing investigation.