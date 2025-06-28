Police commend Anambra resident for filming abduction in Akwa

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has commended the courage of a resident in Awka who risked his safety to record a video of an unidentified person being abducted in the city.

The viral video shows the suspected kidnappers, three armed men, operating in a stainless-coloured Highlander SUV without a number plate.

They shot indiscriminately before abducting an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of Friday in Awka.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

“The Police command in Anambra will leverage on the viral video of the criminal operation of three armed men who operated in a stainless coloured Highlander without a number plate.

“They shot indiscriminately and abducted an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of June 27 in Awka for investigations.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, has hailed the bravery of the individual who recorded the video.

“This is aiding the rescue operations and potentially helping to save the kidnapped victim,” he said.

He quoted the CP as saying that such a courageous act demonstrated the impact of community involvement in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure a safe environment for all.

According to Orutugu, the command aims to identify the suspects through the video, gather evidence and apprehend those involved in the criminal activities.

Meanwhile Ikenga said the command’s operatives had recovered the lifeless body of one Mr Chido Ozor, who was allegedly abducted in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

“Operatives of the Anambra Police Command, in the early hours of June 23, recovered the lifeless body of a suspected kidnap victim in Nimo,” he said.

Ikenga said the victim, later identified as Ozor, was reportedly abducted on the morning of June 19 at his piggery farm in Nimo.

He added that operatives had been trailing the suspected kidnappers in an effort to arrest them and rescue the victim, but unfortunately, his body was found near his farm on June 23.