Police capture notorious Lagos hired assassin in Ogun hideout

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS — The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 44-year-old notorious hired killer and cult kingpin, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, who had been on the run for over a decade.

Akinwande, described as one of Lagos’ most wanted criminals in recent history, was arrested on June 20, 2025, during a covert operation by the Command’s Tactical Squad at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

The suspect is believed to have masterminded a wave of violent crimes in Mushin and surrounding communities since 2009, including murders, armed robberies, kidnappings, and numerous cult-related killings. His operations reportedly instilled fear across local communities and left several families grieving.

Confirming the arrest, Lagos Police Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said operatives also conducted a follow-up raid at Akinwande’s Mushin residence, where a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Items recovered include:

Two (2) AK-47 rifles

One (1) K2 assault rifle

One (1) Red Ryder rifle

Three (3) pump-action rifles

Two (2) locally made single-barrel pistols

Five (5) magazines

Fifty-seven (57) live cartridges

Seventy (70) rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition

Twenty-seven (27) rounds of 9mm ammunition

One (1) expended 5.56mm round

One (1) dagger

Three (3) walkie-talkies

Nine (9) international passports bearing different names

Hundeyin revealed that the suspect has confessed to organizing several deadly attacks and has already been positively identified by four families as the person responsible for the murder of their loved ones.

In response, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Owohunwa Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to lead an expanded investigation to track down all known associates and gang members connected to Akinwande’s network.

Describing the arrest as a “major breakthrough” in the fight against violent crime, CP Jimoh commended the tactical squad for their “bravery, resilience, and professionalism,” and reassured Lagosians of the police’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

“This arrest sends a strong message: no criminal, regardless of how long they hide or how far they run, can escape justice. The safety and security of Lagosians remain our top priority,” said CP Jimoh.

The Commissioner also appealed to members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement by providing timely information to aid ongoing investigations.

Wasiu Akinwande is currently in custody under tight security and is expected to face multiple charges as the investigation deepens.