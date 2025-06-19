Police burst burglary syndicate terrorising Katsina residents

The police in Katsina State have smashed a notorious syndicate that has been terrorising residents of Kwado and Kambarawa in the Katsina metropolis.

The police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said, “On June 13, 2025, at about 10:16 p.m., the GRA Police Division received a report by a good Samaritan via phone call on suspicious movement of some persons around the area.

“Quickly, upon receipt of the report, operatives were dispatched to the area where they successfully arrested two suspects, namely: Lawal Hamza, a 28-year-old of Saulawa quarters, and Nafi’u Sanusi, 33, all in Katsina metropolis.”

He revealed that the suspects were apprehended in possession of suspected stolen items.

Aliyu listed the items to include an operational tricycle of the syndicate, one mattress, an LG 55-inch coloured plasma TV, a refrigerator and a bunch of keys.

‘During the investigation’, he said, ‘one Muhammad Lawal of Saulawa quarters, Katsina, came forward to claim ownership of the recovered stolen items.’

Aliyu said that the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned one Abdulrahman Sama’ila, now at large, as their accomplice.

Similarly, he said, on June 8 and 15, 2025, one Abubakar Musa residing behind the NYSC orientation camp and Abdulaziz Usman of Sabon Titin Kwado reported to the GRA Division that their houses were burgled by unknown persons.

The suspects stole their items, like inverters, sets of TVs, refrigerators, trolleys, sets of women’s wrappers, laces, handbags, and gas cylinders.

‘Upon receipt of the report’, he said, ‘the command dispatched detectives for discreet investigation into the case.’

According to him, the investigation successfully led to the tracing and arrest of one Binta Ibrahim, 37, of Sabuwar Unguwa quarters, Katsina, in possession of some of the reported stolen items.

‘During interrogation’, he said, ‘the suspect confessed to having received the stolen items from one Lawal Hamza, who was mentioned as the ringleader of the syndicate.’

He said that efforts were being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects. (NAN)