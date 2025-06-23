Police begin 5-day review of training curriculum to address modern challenges

By Efe Onodjae & Dorin Nnademere

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has flagged off a comprehensive review of the Nigeria Police Force training curriculum, declaring it as crucial step in transforming the institution into a modern, professional and people-focused organization.

In his key note known address at the opening of curriculum review ,held in Lagos yesterday,

Egbetokun stated that the reform was necessary to address emerging security threats and rising public expectations.

Represented by the Depuity Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Training and Development, DIG Frank Mba, explained that the reviewed curriculum would focus on producing a new generation of officers who were professionally competent, ethically grounded and community-oriented.

He said: “This event is yet another powerful declaration of our intent that we are determined to reposition the Nigeria Police Force into a modern, professional, and people-focused institution. We

are saying, unequivocally, that the cornerstone of effective policing is not in weapons or uniforms, but in the minds we shape, the values we instill, and the ethical standards we uphold.

“ We are operating in a world of rising complexity. Crime has taken new forms ,evolving from street-level offences to sophisticated cybercriminal networks, transnational cartels, and ideologically driven violence.Simultaneously, the public we serve is demanding more accountability, more transparency, deeper empathy, and firm commitment to human rights and community trust.

“ In the face of these realities, we must confront a series of uncomfortable but necessary questions: Are our current training manuals and curricula fit for the realities of 21st-century policing?; Do they reflect the values of justice, integrity, accountability, and democratic policing?; Are we training our officers to merely enforce the law — or to uphold the rule of law with dignity, discretion, and discipline?; Are we benchmarking against international best practices, modern learning methods, and emerging technologies?

“The answers, if we are honest, highlight the urgent need for reform. Reform is no longer optional. It is essential, not just for relevance but for the very legitimacy of our institution”, he stated.

Egbetokun revealed that the review process would be inclusive, involving veteran officers who would bring institutional memory and field-tested insight; serving officers who understood frontline practicality and demands of day-to-day policing; academics and pedagogical experts, to provide innovation and international learning standards; Civil Society and Human rights advocates, to ensure

a curriculum grounded in rights-based and gender-sensitive policing and international partners .

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his support to police reforms, describing it as unprecedented and also thanked development partners like the United Nations Development Programme and the German government for their technical assistance.

The Police Chief charged the review team to be bold and innovative in their approach, reminding them that the reform was not just about revising a document but “ about redefining the Nigeria Police Force’s identity and reimagining its future. He assured that the new curriculum would be a living document that would be regularly updated based on evidence and performance feedback, expressing optimism that it would produce a police force that inspires public trust and confidence.

The event was attended by senior police officers, representatives of civil society organizations and international development partners. The curriculum review is expected to be completed by Friday, with implementation of the new training manual scheduled to commence in the coming months.