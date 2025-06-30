Police arrest three over death of sex worker in Ondo brothel

The Nigeria Police Force

By Dayo Johnson

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested three persons over the death of a sex worker at a brothel.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 29th June 2025, at a brothel located in the Cathedral area of Akure, under the jurisdiction of ‘A’ Division.

Sources said that a disagreement ensued between the male customer and the sex worker over the payment of N15,000 after he was not satisfied with the service rendered by the sex worker.

It was gathered that the male customer insisted on getting a refund of the N15,000 paid to the sex worker after she complained of sudden weakness while having sex with her.

According to the source, the male customer became enraged, which resulted in a heated verbal and physical confrontation.

According to the eyewitness, the hotel manager’s intervention to calm the situation failed.

” He subsequently fled the premises, only to return shortly after with a group of miscreants believed to be his associates, with the intent of forcibly retrieving the said amount.

“It was the arrival of the suspect with others that escalated the situation, following which the brothel manager invited the police.

The source said that a patrol team was mobilized to the scene, and the suspect and his accomplices were arrested while attempting to recover the money by force. At the same time, the victim’s condition continued to deteriorate.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in the Lafe, where she was referred to the police hospital in Akure.

The victim was declared dead on arrival by a medical officer at the police hospital.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the timely intervention of police detectives led to the arrest of three suspects.

Olayinka said that “efforts are ongoing to apprehend two others who remain at large.

“Names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation.

According to him, “Her body has since been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The police image maker added that the police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal

has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and discreet investigation.

Ayanlade assured members of the public that “necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice is served. Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and provide any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

He added that ” upon conclusion of investigations, the case will be charged to court accordingly.

Vanguard News