Police arrest four in Edo over cult activities

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS a result of the killing of not less than two people due to cult related clashes between people suspected to be members of the Vikings, Black Axe and Jurists in parts of Edo State, the police said four people have been arrested in various locations in Auchi in Edo North.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the command, Moses Yamu, said the arrests were made during a joint operation by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, Jattu and Auchi divisions.

He said Intelligence revealed that the suspects were responsible for cult violence in Auchi and its environs.

The statement read, “On 22/06/2025, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit in a joint operation with Jattu and Auchi Divisions embarked on a house-to-house arrest of cultists.

“These four suspects were arrested in various locations in Auchi. They are Musa Murphy (25 years) of 35 Ogeneni area, Jattu, Auchi, a member of Arobaga Confraternity, Gabriel Moses (25 years) of Ecocota-Community, Auchi, a member of Aye Confraternity, Michael Ayo (23 years) of 1 Emeke Uzuire, Auchi, a member of Eiye Confraternity and Philip Sunday (24 years) of Ebira camp, Auchi, a member of Vikings Confraternity.

“CP Monday Agbonika assures the general public of the command’s resolve to rid the state of cultism, while the suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”