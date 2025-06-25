Police arrest 26 in connection with Benue massacre

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, said 26 persons, who allegedly actively participated in the killings in Yelwata community, Benue State on June 13, 2025, have been arrested

Egbetokun said 47 people were verified to have been massacred during the attack while 27 persons sustained injuries.

He said two of the bandits. who were part of the attackers had earlier been killed on the ill-fated day by the Police operatives when they attacked the Police station in the community.

The IGP said: “As you will all recall, on June 13, 2025, between the hours of 11.30p.m. and 2a.m, armed militias invaded Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing and maiming any soul on sight.

“The invaders rampaged and pillaged the community, setting several houses ablaze and maliciously destroying other property and people’s means of livelihood. It was a coordinated attack of terror against the community.

“In this senseless and barbaric attack, 47 persons were confirmed killed, 27 persons sustained injuries and hundreds of others have been displaced but not dead.

“The police and other security agencies responded with adequate deployment of personnel and resources, including deployment of tactical units and Special Forces to restore confidence in the affected community and neighbouring communities.

“Also immediately deployed were detectives from our Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who swung into action launching a manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I am pleased to inform you today that 26 persons directly connected to this crime have so far been arrested and their weapons recovered.

“On June 19, two prime suspects who were masterminds of the attack were apprehended from their hideout.

“This arrest led to the arrest of seven other suspects on the following day, 20/06/ 25, who were picked up from various locations where they had fled hoping to evade justice.

“On June 21, another key suspect in whose house the initial meeting to plan the attack was held was arrested.

“On June 22, a major breakthrough was recorded with the arrest of 18 other suspects who directly took part in the killings.

“On June 23, our detectives recovered two GPMG and eight AK47 rifles which were part of the weapons used during the attack.

“All 28 suspects are currently in custody and have voluntarily confessed to their individual and collective roles in the attack.

“As I speak, legal proceedings are being finalised, and they will be charged to court without delay.

“We will go after anyone, planner or executor, who attacks any community in Nigeria. We will leave no stone unturned until every single individual responsible for the killing of innocent Nigerians is arrested and brought to justice.

22 suspects arrested over Plateau killings

“Similarly, on June 22, 2025, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Mangu, Plateau State, where a bus conveying passengers from Zaria was stopped and attacked by a mob.

“Tragically, nine of the passengers were murdered and three sustained injuries before our teams could intervene and rescue the remaining 22 victims.

“So far, 22 suspects have also been arrested in connection with this gruesome act of mob violence. They too will face the full wrath of the law in court.

“Again, on Monday, another ugly incident was recorded in Benue where two persons travelling in a truck were killed at Agan area, North Bank, Makurdi.

“Five persons connected to the incident have so far been arrested and will also be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Let me use this opportunity to issue a stern warning: Jungle justice, mob action and taking laws into your own hands have no place in a civilized society.

“Every Nigerian has the right to life and a fair trial. We will not tolerate any individual or group who attempts to be judge, jury and executioner. Those inciting violence and killing innocent Nigerians are warned to desist forthwith.

“The recent trend of reprisal killings, where innocent citizens are murdered in retaliation for crimes committed by others is barbaric, senseless and dangerous.

‘It does not bring justice. It only fuels further hatred, inflames tension, and perpetuates the cycle of violence.

“I want to unequivocally condemn the recent spate of violence across our nation.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to work with other security agencies and indeed with all law-abiding citizens of this great country to hunt down every perpetrator of violence against our people wherever they may be hiding.”