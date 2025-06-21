Police arrest 210, seize drugs, weapons in Borno

The Police Command in Borno has arrested 210 suspects and recovered large quantities of hard drugs and weapons during operations conducted from June 11 to 18.

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Naziru AbdulMajid, revealed this on Friday while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri.

He said the operations involved raids, surveillance, stop-and-search actions, and coordinated enforcement targeting handset snatching, youth gangsterism, thuggery, and drug abuse.

According to him, out of the 210 suspects arrested, 86 have been convicted, while 124 remain under investigation.

Recovered items included 58 tramadol sachets, 175 exzol tablets, 130 D5 tablets, and 395 wraps plus 1kg of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Other seized items were 28 ermo tablets, 10 bottles of drug syrup, 19 shisha pots and pipes, nine knives, and two customised antelope horns.

AbdulMajid credited the success to the Rapid Response Squad Social Vices Unit, a joint force of police and other security agencies.

He praised the dedication and bravery of officers and thanked the Borno government for revitalising and equipping the RRS unit.

He also appreciated the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hauwa Abubakar, for enabling swift prosecution of the suspects.

The CP urged residents to support security agencies by reporting suspicious behaviour and sharing reliable intelligence to aid investigations.

“Let me be clear, the Police Command in Borno under my watch will not tolerate criminal elements or their unlawful activities,” he said.

He warned those engaging in illicit acts to desist immediately or prepare to face the full consequences of the law.