Police arrest 2  suspects who allegedly collected N14m ransom before killing Onitsha female Banker

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police command has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a female bank manager in Onitsha after collecting a ransom of N14 million from her relations.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspects, Monday Egbe, 32, and Kenneth Nnoga, 28, were arrested on May 28, 2025, after diligent investigations led operatives to their hideout in a neighbouring state.

The victim’s lifeless body was found on January 13, 2025, along Nnobi Road with her eyes tied, after the abductors had collected the ransom from her family.

The PPRO said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to unravel the modus operandi of the criminal gang and possible arrest of other members.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured that the command will continue to protect lives and properties, follow up on cases, and ensure justice is served.