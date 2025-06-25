Police arrest 2 suspects over alleged kidnap, armed robbery in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in a reported case of kidnap and armed robbery in Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.



Ikenga said that the two suspects, Solomon Onele (Federal) and Simeon Chidera (Chaplet), both 23 years and other suspects on the run, were allegedly involved in the attempted murder of their victim.



“Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in the early hours of June 25 arrested two suspects belonging to a kidnapping gang.



“The suspects were allegedly involved in a reported case of kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder, where the victim escaped from a criminal den, in Umudioka, Dunukofia LGA,” he said.



The police spokesperson said that the two suspects and other syndicate members who were currently at large specialized in luring their victims in the guise of selling land to them.



He explained that the suspects, on May 31, abducted a victim, dispossessed him of his personal belongings and inflicted life-threatening injuries on him with a machete.



According to Ikenga, they kept the victim in one of their criminal dens while demanding ransom from his family members and friends.

Fortunately, the victim escaped from their den and was later debriefed accordingly by the Police Operatives.

The PPRO said that given the confessions of the suspects, the police had activated onslaught operations for the arrest of other gang members and to dismantle the criminal network in the area.

Vanguard News