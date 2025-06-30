Police arrest 10 over killing of Anambra chief after N15m ransom

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Police Command has arrested ten suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a prominent traditional title holder and community leader in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Chief Ogbuefi Ozo Nnayelugo, was kidnapped in his community, and his lifeless body was later found on his farm after the kidnappers had collected N15 million ransom from his family.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrests were made by operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.

According to Ikenga, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, and investigators are analyzing information obtained during preliminary questioning. He added that the next phase of the investigation would proceed as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu.

The murder of the Chief has sparked outrage and sorrow in the community, with residents calling for justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police authorities have, however, urged members of the public to remain calm and provide any useful information that may assist in the ongoing investigation.