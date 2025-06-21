Plateau killings: Nigeria must go beyond condemning incident, says Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International has urged the Nigerian government to launch a thorough investigation into the mob killing of at least 12 travellers in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack occurred Friday night when an 18-seater bus carrying 31 people en route to a wedding ceremony was ambushed.

The bus, which belonged to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was travelling from Basawa in Zaria LGA of Kaduna State when it was intercepted around 8 p.m. in Mangu. Survivors said 12 passengers were killed on the spot, while 11 others sustained injuries and required immediate medical attention.

In a statement issued Saturday via its official X account, Amnesty International stressed the need for swift and impartial action by Nigerian authorities.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and effectively investigate the killing of at least 12 travelers from Basawa in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state by a mob in Mangu local government area of Plateau state. Authorities must ensure that the actual persons behind the horrific attack are brought to justice,” the statement read.

The rights group also recalled a similar massacre in August 2021, when 22 commuters were killed along Rukuba Road in Jos North after returning from an Islamic New Year event in Bauchi State. The organisation warned that the failure to hold perpetrators accountable continues to embolden violent actors across the country.

Beyond seeking justice for the deceased, Amnesty International urged authorities to provide proper medical care to the injured and take decisive steps to prevent future attacks.

“The Nigerian authorities must go beyond merely condemning the incident and ensure that such incident never happen again. Targeting commuters while traveling through a community is a crime that cannot be justified — and shows utter disdain for the right to life and due process of law,” the organisation said.