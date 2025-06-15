Plateau CAN Chairman, Father Lubo is dead

Fr. Polycarp Lubo.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, Very Reverend Polycarp Lubo, has passed away.

Sources from within the Association confirmed that he died in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.

A statement signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor, Reverend Father Daniel Gyang, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, announced the passing of the cleric.

The statement read in part: “On a sad note but with total submission to the will of God, we hereby announce the passing unto eternal glory of Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lub, who passed on to eternal glory in the wee hours of the morning of Sunday 15th June, 2025.”

The Archbishop extended his condolences to Fr. Lubo’s immediate family, the Plateau State Chapter of CAN, the presbyterium of Jos, parishioners of St. William’s Parish, Zawan, where he served as Parish Priest and Dean of Zawan Deanery, as well as all religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese.

“May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen,” the statement concluded..

