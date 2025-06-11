Plateau Attacks: 8 killed, dozens of homes razed in Mangu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – At least eight people have been killed and several others injured following a night attack by gunmen on Chicim community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses said the attack occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, catching most residents off guard as they had already retired for the night.

Nankus Habila, a local resident, recounted that the assailants stormed the area and began shooting indiscriminately, causing panic and chaos.

The violence reportedly spread to the nearby Gyenbwas community in the Langai District of Mangu LGA, where dozens of homes were set ablaze by the attackers.

As of the time of filing this report, attempts to get official comments from security agencies were unsuccessful. The spokesman of Operation Safe Haven (OpSH), Major Samson Zhakom, did not respond to calls, while the phone number of Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, was unreachable.

The incident has heightened tension in the affected areas, with residents calling for urgent intervention and a sustained security presence to prevent further violence.