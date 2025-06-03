Pilgrims performing Hajj without permit liable to 100,000 riyals fine, 10-year ban – Envoy

File image of pilgrims.

The Charge d’Affaires, Nigerian Embassy, Riyadh, Dr Modibbo Umar,says pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj without permit are liable to 100,000 riyals fine, 10-year ban and deportation.

Umar said this at the Hajj 2025 Pre-Arafat Stakeholders’ meeting, organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Makkah on Monday.

The envoy recalled that during the 2024 Hajj, the fine for illegally performing Hajj without a permit was 50,000 riyals.

He therefore urged Nigerian pilgrims to be law-abiding and follow the rules and regulations of their host, Saudi authorities.

“We have very strong advice for our pilgrims. We need to be law-abiding and follow the rules and regulations of our hosts for the duration of our pilgrimage here.

“We should also let our people around here know that the Saudi authorities this year have sent very strong signals that Hajj without permit will not be condoned.

“They have raised the stake. Last year the fine for illegally performing Hajj without a permit was 50,000 riyals, but this time around, their message is 100,000 riyals, including deportation and being banned from the Kingdom for 10 years.

”So, please, I urge you to tell our people all this,” he said.

The Chargé d’Affaires also urged Nigerian pilgrims to pray for Nigeria in order to leave a better country for future generations.

“We would like to use this opportunity to call on all our pilgrims who are in this holy session of the Hajj to pray for our country and Muslims all over the world.

“May we have a world that is far better than what it is now for our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, said the common goal of the Pre-Arafat Stakeholders’ meeting was to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims get the benefits and services which they deserve.

According to Saleh, as stakeholders, our job is like that of a servant. We are servants to the Nigerian pilgrims. They are the reason why we are here today.

“We have to serve them to the best of our ability because they have paid for that.

“Whether you are from the states, a service provider, medical teams, security, media or even from the NAHCON staff, your engagement in Hajj operation is like a contract to serve the pilgrims.”

The NAHCON chairman sued for teamwork, which he said was one of the keys to success, as no one person could do it alone.

“We must listen to each other, support one another and put the needs of our pilgrims first.

“I urge every one of us to work towards the success of this important five-day period in the lives of pilgrims.

”Pilgrims are our guests, and more importantly, they are the guests of our creator Allah,” he added.

Similarly, Prince Anofi Elegushi, the Commissioner of Operations, NAHCON, said the purpose of the Pre-Arafat meeting was to inform the stakeholders of arrangements and measures put in place for the 2025 Hajj rites.

Elegushi said that it had been a tradition that a few days before Arafat and moving to Munna, there would be a pre-Arafat stakeholders’ meeting.

“This is a way of informing our stakeholders of the journey so far and what we are still going to face in the Hajj process.

“So, this is a session where information will be disseminated on how to go about the rest of the process.

“It is also an avenue where people will raise questions and find solutions to issues affecting them,” he said. (NAN)