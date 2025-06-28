Photos: Wike, Fubara, Amaewhule attend burial in Rivers days after reconciliation

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, Head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan held at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers state on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
By Omeiza Ajayi
The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, were seen sitting together days after the reconciliation brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, Head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan held at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers state on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.