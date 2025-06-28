Photos: Wike, Fubara, Amaewhule attend burial in Rivers days after reconciliation

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, Head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan held at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers state on Saturday, June 28, 2025.