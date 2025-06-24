PHOTOS: President Tinubu receives Queen Mary of Denmark at State House

Queen Elizabeth of Denmark, President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, received Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The monarch, who paid a courtesy visit to the President, was welcomed at the President’s official residence within the State House.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, were present at the reception.

Following the reception, a closed-door meeting occurred, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Denmark.

In a statement he signed and released vis his verified X page, President Tinubu said the conversation between him and the monarch was constructive and forward-thinking.

“It was a distinct privilege to receive Her Majesty Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark today at the Aso Villa in Abuja. Together with the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, we welcomed Her Majesty on this important visit to our country.

“Our conversation was warm, constructive, and forward-looking, grounded in mutual respect and the enduring ties between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Denmark. Her Majesty’s presence here stands as a mark of goodwill, shared values, and a renewed commitment to deeper cooperation across key areas,” the President said.

President Tinubu expressed his government’s commitment to partnerships that open opportunities for Nigerians.

“As a government, we remain committed to partnerships that uplift our people, open new opportunities for prosperity, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

