Photos: President Tinubu meets Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, GAC members in Ikoyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), headed by Prince Tajudeen Olusi after a meeting at the President’s residence in Lagos … today

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday received Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, as they paid him a Sallah (Eid-el-Kabir) homage.

The GAC delegation was led by its chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, during the visit, reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu, stating that the Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding positive results for Lagos and the nation at large.

The visit comes amid recent social media speculation about a possible political rift between President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Other notable figures present included Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; APC Lagos Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Senator Tokunbo Abiru; Senator Ganiyu Solomon; and Cardinal James Odunmbaku, among others.

As of press time, the details of discussions held during the closed-door meeting were not disclosed.

