Photos: Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze holds Igbo-themed traditional wedding in London

Crystal Palace midfielder and England international Eberechi Eze has celebrated his Nigerian Igbo roots in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony held in London.

The event, which took place on Biafra Heroes Day—a date for the Igbo community—was a heartfelt tribute to culture, love, and identity.

Born in Greenwich, Greater London, on June 29, 1998, to Igbo parents from Mbaise, Imo State, Eze has maintained a connection to his heritage despite choosing to represent England on the international football stage.

The midfielder, who made his senior England debut in 2023 and featured at UEFA Euro 2024, was once courted by the Nigeria Football Federation.

In 2019, NFF president Amaju Pinnick personally met with Eze in an effort to persuade him to join the Super Eagles, and Nigeria’s former coach Gernot Rohr kept regular contact with the promising star.

Eze ultimately chose England, but his ties to his Nigerian background were beautifully showcased during his traditional Igbo wedding to longtime partner Izuthe Mulatto.

The couple, who began dating in secondary school and went public with their relationship in 2019, legally married in the UK on May 27, 2022, before celebrating their union with an elaborate Igbo ceremony.

The wedding ceremony featured rich Igbo cultural elements, with Eze dressed in the iconic Isiagu top—a symbol of Igbo heritage.

Elders and guests wore traditional white garments adorned with intricate patterns and the distinctive red caps, creating a stunning display of communal tradition and pride.

