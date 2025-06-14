Phone thieves stab Kano varsity staff to death

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy struck in Kano as phone thieves stabbed a Staff member of the Northwest University Kano, Buhari Imam, to death.

It was gathered that the phone thieves attacked Imam in the Sheka area of Kumbotso Local Government of the state and carted away with only his phone.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Northwest University Kano, Comrade Bashir Muhammad, called on the Kano State government and relevant authorities to take decisive action against the murder.

Muhammad also called for the conduct of a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Buhari Imam’s death, identify, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous act.

According to him, “The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Northwest University Kano Branch, expresses its deepest shock and outrage over the brutal murder of our esteemed member, Buhari Imam, a staff of Northwest University Kano. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 3:30 am in Sheka Sabuwar Abuja, Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano State.

“Details of the incident reveal that Buhari Imam was viciously attacked with a knife, sustaining severe stomach injuries. Despite medical intervention at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Friday, June 13, 2025. He leaves behind an elderly mother and four siblings, whom he cared for daily, providing for their needs.

“The NASU Northwest University Kano Branch demands that the Kano State Government and relevant security agencies take immediate and decisive action to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Buhari Imam’s death. To identify, apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrator(s) responsible for this heinous crime as well as provide support and compensation to the family of the deceased.

“We urge the authorities to ensure the safety and security of citizens in Kumbotso Local Government Area and beyond. They should also demonstrate commitment to justice and accountability as well as take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Comrade Muhammad however noted.