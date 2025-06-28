Peter Obi lauds Ganduje for resigning, says it’s example for leaders

Peter Obi

By Henry Oduah

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has applauded the ex-governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his resignation as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard learnt of Ganduje’s resignation on Friday. The former governor cited health reasons for his decision, although sources told our correspondents that it could also be connected to the search for a running mate for President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027.

In a statement shared on X on Saturday, Obi said Ganduje set a good example for leaders to follow.

“I have just read a news report that the National Chairman of the ruling party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position with immediate effect, citing health challenges as the reason,” he wrote.

“I must commend Dr. Ganduje for prioritising his health above all else. With his health reportedly in decline, it is both wise and honourable to step aside, knowing that he may no longer be able to render the level of service required by the party, the people, and the nation.

“By this exemplary action, Dr. Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally. I sincerely hope they take a cue from him.

“The challenges confronting our nation today require leaders who are not only competent but also physically and mentally fit, leaders with the capacity and agility to respond decisively and promptly to pressing issues.”

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, added that at this point in Nigeria’s history, the country could no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments.

“These things are taking a serious toll on our development,” he said, praying for Ganduje to have a fulfilling retirement.