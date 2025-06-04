PDP’s petition dismissed as Tribunal upholds Gov Aiyedatiwa’s victory

Gov Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reacted to the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his victory in the Nov. 16, 2024, governorship election.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the tribunal on Wednesday affirmed Aiyedatiwa’s election and dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi.



The three-member panel headed by Justice Benson Ogbu dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to journalists after the judgment, said that some political parties thought they could steal his mandate through the back door.



“Some political parties thought that they could steal the mandate through the back door, but today, the judiciary has confirmed the decision of the majority of indigenes and residents of Ondo State.



“So, I am delighted and happy; I, myself, my deputy and the chairman of our happy, we are grateful to God,” he said.



Therefore, the governor extended the hand of fellowship to the state’s opposition, stating that their ideas would contribute to the state’s development.



NAN also reports that the tribunal dismissed the petitions of Action Alliance(AA) and its candidate, Mr Abdullahi Olowokere, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Bamidele Akingboye.



Others are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Kolawole Ogunfeyimi, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Mr Adeyemi Nejo.

Vanguard News