PDP to hold 100th NEC meeting amid INEC dispute

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will go ahead on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting marks a major milestone in the party’s history and comes at a time of rising political tension, following a disagreement with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The official notice of the meeting was issued on Tuesday by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

He highlighted the importance of the gathering, stating, “All members of NEC are hereby reminded of the scheduled 100th NEC meeting as earlier summoned to hold as follows.”

The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Ologunagba also stressed the PDP’s commitment to its internal rules, saying, “All constitutionally accredited members of NEC are hereby reminded accordingly.”

The meeting is expected to focus on key decisions concerning the party’s leadership, internal structure, and position in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Although the full agenda has not been made public, party leaders have said the meeting will play a crucial role in shaping the PDP’s next steps.

However, the planned meeting has sparked controversy after INEC rejected the party’s notification letter. The electoral body cited the lack of joint signatures from both the PDP’s National Chairman and National Secretary, which it said is required under electoral regulations.

In response, Ologunagba accused INEC of overstepping its boundaries, asserting, “The commission has no constitutional authority to regulate routine party meetings.”

But Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, distanced the party from Ologunagba’s remarks, insisting the matter would be handled through proper dialogue with the electoral commission.

“The party will handle this matter appropriately,” Damagum said, while also pointing to internal efforts to settle the ongoing dispute over the party’s National Secretary position.

The disagreement with INEC is seen as part of a deeper internal crisis within the PDP, raising fresh concerns about the party’s unity and ability to hold its scheduled events.

To help resolve the issue, a senior PDP delegation on Tuesday met with INEC officials in a bid to settle the leadership dispute and clear the way for the NEC meeting.

According to party leaders, the upcoming meeting is crucial for strengthening unity within the PDP and preparing the party to face future political challenges.