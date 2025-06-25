PDP NWC blasts Damagum: ‘You have no right to reinstate Anyanwu, overturn NEC’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, for making statements and taking actions that allegedly undermine the PDP’s constitutionally recognised structures.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by key members of the NWC, the committee declared that Damagum has no authority to overrule the resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which it described as the highest decision-making body of the party after the National Convention.

The statement was endorsed by Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; Acting National Secretary Hon. Setonji Koshoedo; National Treasurer Hon. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed; National Auditor Sir. Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel; National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba; National Financial Secretary Dr. Woyengikuro Daniel; National Vice Chairman (South East) High Chief Ali Odefa; Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South) Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi; National Woman Leader Hon. Mrs. Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm; Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo; and National Vice Chairman (South West) Hon. Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese.

They stated, “The resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, 30th June 2025, is binding on all organs, officers, chapters, and members of the Party.”

The NWC further stressed that no individual, including the Acting National Chairman, has the constitutional right to cancel, alter, or dismiss any resolution made by the NEC.

This statement was in direct response to Damagum’s earlier announcement that Senator Samuel Anyanwu had been asked to resume as National Secretary of the party, a move the NWC said contradicts the NEC’s standing resolution that all matters regarding the National Secretary position be deferred to the upcoming NEC meeting.

“The claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the Party is therefore misleading being contrary to the resolution of NEC,” the NWC said.

The party’s leadership reaffirmed that “the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, 30th June 2025, has not been canceled or postponed,” making it clear that Damagum’s comments and actions have no constitutional weight.

The deepening internal rift within the PDP is raising fresh concerns about the unity and stability of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Several party leaders have warned that unresolved conflicts could threaten the PDP’s cohesion and electoral competitiveness, possibly leading to factional divisions and questions around the legitimacy of leadership decisions.

Meanwhile, the spotlight remains on how the PDP will navigate its internal crisis and whether the scheduled NEC meeting will restore order or further expose rifts within the party’s leadership.