PDP leaders in closed-door meeting with INEC 

PDP leaders meet INEC officials.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum is currently in a closed-door meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting holding ahead of the PDP’s upcoming National Executive Committee meeting is aimed at resolving the lingering dispute over the rightful holder of the party’s national secretary position.

Party stakeholders at the meeting include former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); former Governors Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); and Senator Ben Obi, among others.

The party leaders and INEC officials went into the closed-door meeting immediately after having a press meeting.

While addressing INEC officials during the meeting, Damagum said the visit was prompted by a letter from the commission.

According to him, the letter raised concerns about an inconsistency in the party’s communication regarding the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Damagum said it’s become imperative to clarify who the legally recognised national secretary of the party is following the recent judgement by the Supreme Court.

Reacting, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission convened the meeting at the request of the PDP.

Yakubu said, “For 99 previous NEC meetings, the commission received letters signed by both the National Chairman and the National Secretary. “However, this time, the letter bore only the chairman’s signature, prompting the need for clarification.

“Sometimes ago, the commission received a letter from the party stating that one Ude Okoye is the national secretary. After that, we received another letter that said it was Senator Anyanwu. The party changed its mind and said it was one Shokoye. Again, the party changed its kind and said it is Senator Anyanwu.

“We are the regulators of political parties, and when we go into the working session, I hope we will fully understand where you are coming from and what you expect from us as the registrar and regulators of political parties.”

Vanguard News