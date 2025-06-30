PDP fully united, no factions or coalitions – Bala Mohammed

By Luminous Jannamike

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has declared that the PDP is united, dismissing any notion of factions, coalitions, or internal divisions within the party.

Speaking at the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday, Mohammed reaffirmed the PDP’s resolve to remain a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape, stating that the party is focused on delivering good governance and restoring public confidence.

“This is a miracle of the PDP, the party that has history, pedigree, and the human capital to deliver Nigeria. We have been engrossed in controversies and challenges, not created by us, but created for us. Yet, we have been navigating them successfully, unlike the other parties,” Mohammed said.

He praised the National Working Committee (NWC) for its efforts in resolving internal disagreements and strengthening party unity, noting that visible signs of discord had been addressed in recent weeks.

“The NWC has collapsed all differences and wranglings. They met before this meeting. What you’ve been seeing in terms of press releases and counter-statements has stopped, and you will not see them again,” he said.

Mohammed also acknowledged the role of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly caucuses, and state chapters in keeping the party united and effective, particularly at the grassroots level.

“There is no element of wrangling in the state chapters. And that is where our strengths lie. We thank you, our state chairmen, for keeping the party alive, often with limited resources, and ensuring that PDP remains intact and functional,” he noted.

Dismissing recent media reports of defections and internal rifts, Mohammed described such narratives as ‘cosmetic’ and designed to weaken the PDP’s image. However, he insisted that the party had remained resilient and cohesive.

“The news of people leaving the party is all cosmetic. They were created to diminish us, but they have failed,” he said.

He further reiterated that there is no need for any parallel stakeholders’ meetings or unofficial coalitions, asserting that the entire party leadership is now aligned with the NWC.

“We are all on the same page. No excuse for coalition, no excuse to form any stakeholders’ meeting other than that of the NWC. We are solidly behind the NWC and the governors and will continue to work as the conscience of the party,” he stated.

Mohammed further assured Nigerians and PDP supporters that the party would remain focused on delivering results and rebuilding trust.

“Please be assured that we will not disappoint Nigerians and our teeming supporters. We are committed to our role as the conscience of the party and will continue working together to ensure the PDP succeeds,” he added.

